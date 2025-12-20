How to watch Purdue vs Auburn NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Get ready for a marquee showdown this Saturday as No. 21 Auburn clashes with No. 6 Purdue in the Indy Classic, a true ranked-on-ranked battle that should deliver plenty of fireworks.

Auburn heads into this one with momentum after a strong response in its last outing. The Tigers handled Chattanooga 92–78, shaking off the sting of a lopsided loss to top-ranked Arizona earlier in the week. Auburn was far sharper offensively, connecting on 49 percent of its shots and living at the free-throw line, where it cashed in 29 of 37 attempts. The Tigers also owned the boards in a big way, holding a massive 42–20 rebounding edge. It was a clear course correction after being bottled up to 33 percent shooting by the Wildcats.

Purdue, meanwhile, looked every bit the part of a top-tier contender in its most recent performance. The Boilermakers cruised past Marquette 79–59, controlling the game from the opening tip. Purdue shot an efficient 54 percent from the field, punished the Golden Eagles inside with a 36–22 advantage in paint points, and won the rebounding battle 38–29. That victory marked their second straight since suffering their first setback of the season, an 81–58 blowout loss to Iowa State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue vs Auburn NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Auburn Tigers: Date and kick-off time

The Boilermakers will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 20, 2025 Kick-off Time 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

Purdue vs Auburn news & key players

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Purdue’s offense is driven by veteran guard Fletcher Loyer, who tops the team at 14.1 points per night while shooting an efficient 45.9 percent from the floor. He’s especially deadly from deep, knocking down 46 percent of his three-point looks, and he’s nearly automatic at the stripe at 91 percent. The Boilermakers also bring plenty of balance, with Trey Kaufman-Renn contributing 13.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, Braden Smith stuffing the stat sheet with 12.7 points and 9.2 assists, and Oscar Cluff adding 12.4 points and 9.3 boards in the paint.

Auburn Tigers team news

On the other side, Auburn leans heavily on Keyshawn Hall, who has been a force all season. The senior forward is pouring in 20.9 points per game on 47 percent shooting while also pulling down 8.8 rebounds a night. He’s not alone, either. Sophomore guard Tahaad Pettiford adds 16.1 points per contest, junior Kevin Overton chips in 10.6 points, and KeShawn Murphy provides steady production inside with 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.