Pulisic backed to 'rack up the goals' by Chelsea boss Lampard

The USMNT international made it four goals in two games with a wonderful performance against Watford to earn the praise of his boss

manager Frank Lampard has expressed his delight with Christian Pulisic's efforts in their 2-1 win over , backing him to "rack up" the goals for the Blues.

The United States international netted his side's second to make it four goals in two games to hand his side victory at Vicarage Road.

The 21-year-old found the target just after half-time to double his side's lead, finishing Tammy Abraham's low delivery from close range.

Though Gerard Deulofeu struck back with a late penalty, the Hornets were unable to deny Chelsea a record seventh successive away victory across all competitions.

Speaking after the match, Lampard outlined his admiration for former man Pulisic's measured approach, as his side consolidated their top-four berth.

"I love that Christian scored a goal from four yards out," the former boss, who is in his first season back in the helm at Stamford Bridge, stated.

"He could have decided not to go the extra mile and that ball flashes across the face and no one gets on the end of it.

"If he continues doing that sort of thing then the goals will rack up. His general performance was top as well."

Pulisic joined Lampard in being a new arrival at Chelsea over the summer, with further fresh faces off the agenda due to the club's transfer ban.

He is now starting to make an impact in English football after a slow start and he became the youngest player to score a hat-trick for the club in the Premier League when he netted a trio of goals against last month.

A previous DFB-Pokal winner with Dortmund, he has made 34 appearances for the since 2016, and was a member of the squad that finished as runners-up in the Gold Cup earlier this year.

Pulisic will be expected to feature when Chelsea resume their campaign on Tuesday at home to .

The holders will have the chance to go clear at the top of Group H if they defeat the Dutch heavyweights, with whom they are currently level on points with.

They are seeking their best finish on the continent since reaching the semi-finals of Europe's premier competition in 2014.