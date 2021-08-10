Pulisic addicted to trophies after easing past final pain with Chelsea and USMNT

The United States international has tasted FA Cup final heartache with the Blues, but is also a Champions League and Nations League winner

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic admits that winning becomes an "addictive feeling", with the United States international eager to land more silverware with club and country after putting previous final heartache behind him.

Two FA Cup final appearances in as many years have delivered nothing but silver medals for the Blues, with Wembley proving to be an unhappy hunting ground.

Pulisic can, however, look back fondly on the closing stages of 2020-21 as he helped his club to Champions League glory - becoming the first man from his country to grace that particular European showpiece in the process - before then inspiring the USMNT to a CONCACAF Nations League triumph.

What has been said?

On getting a taste for major silverware, Pulisic told CBS Sports : "The end of the season is just a time I'll never forget.

"I mean, halfway through the season if you were to tell [the Chelsea squad] that we're winning the Champions League it would have been hard to believe.

"But the work that we put in, the change in the team and how we all came together, it meant so much more at the end of the season. It was just something that we'll share with each other forever.

"It was such a special experience and then right after that to then go with the national team and getting my first trophy with them was also just incredible.

"There were finals that [Chelsea] lost the last couple of years and that makes you want to not want that feeling anymore.

"And now winning, it's definitely an addictive feeling. And that's exactly what we want to go after again. We just want to continue to win titles."

How many trophies could Chelsea win in 2021-22?

Pulisic is set to get plenty of trophy-winning opportunities in 2021-22, with Chelsea adding two more prizes to an ambitious list of targets.

The Premier League title remains the ultimate goal for all of those in English football, with the Blues' last success there coming under Antonio Conte in 2016-17.

It could be third time lucky for Pulisic and Co in the FA Cup this season, while the Carabao Cup will be taken seriously by Thomas Tuchel.

Defending a Champions League crown will not be easy, but Chelsea will not give up that iconic piece of silverware without a fight.

Success down that path last term also means that the Blues will be involved in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, while a meeting with Villarreal on Wednesday will offer them a shot at the UEFA Super Cup.

