Back in his hometown! PSG confirm signing of Ousmane Dembele after triggering €50m Barcelona release clause

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona after they triggered his €50.4 million (£43m/$55m) release clause.

Dembele leaves Barcelona

Joins Ligue 1 outfit PSG

Had a 'private clause' in his contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 champions finally completed the transfer of Dembele after the France international successfully passed his medical tests on Friday. In early August, PSG sent a formal letter to Barcelona in order to activate a "private" clause in his contract which ensured that his price did not rise above €50m even if the regular release clause was set at €100m (£86m/$108m). Dembele signed a five-year deal which will keep him at the Parc des Princes at least until the summer of 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona signed Dembele in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund but recurrent injuries limited him to just 23 appearances in that 2017-18 campaign. He revived his form under Xavi in the 2022 season and registered 11 goals and 21 assists in his final two seasons at Camp Nou. He leaves Barcelona after 185 games and 62 goals and also boasts of having won three league titles, two Copas del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can't wait to play for my new club. I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club's fans proud," he stated after signing his new PSG contract.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Dembele has been signed by PSG as they prepare for a life without Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians remain adamant to offload the 2018 World Cup winner but the player insists on spending the 2023-24 season in Paris before walking away as a free agent next summer.