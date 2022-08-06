Watch: PSG run riot as Messi and Neymar link up for first goal of the season against Clermont

The PSG duo linked up to get the season off to a flying start

PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 season in brilliant fashion, scoring three goals in the opening 40 minutes away at Clermont Foot. Lionel Messi and Neymar threw it back a few years and linked up brilliantly to score the opening goal of the season just nine minutes into the new season.

Achraf Hakimi then finished off a lightning quick counter attack before Marquinhos nodded home at the back post to make it the perfect first half with Neymar grabbing the assists for both of these goals.

Watch: Messi and Neymar link up for the first goal

Watch: Hakimi fires home to double the lead for PSG