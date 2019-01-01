PSG hit out at 'pseudo' Neymar poll

The French champions have quickly come to the defence of their injured star

A poll conducted by radio station RTL claims 84 percent of the French population believes Neymar 'practices a dangerous game for himself' - results PSG have swiftly disputed.

The Brazilian attacker is set to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks with a broken metatarsal and will miss his side's Champions League tie against Manchester United as a result.

Injured in a 2-0 French Cup victory over Strasbourg last month, Neymar was fouled three times in quick succession with a resulting RTL poll claiming a vast majority of French people think the attacker is 'doing too much' on the pitch.

The bizarre findings haven't been taken to kindly by PSG however, who questioned the poll's legitimacy and its attempt to portray Neymar in a bad light.

"First, we have a huge doubt about the reliability of this survey," a club statement read.

"By even giving, for the simple exercise, an ounce of credit to these figures, should we laugh or cry when reading such a result?

"We say stop to these pseudo-polls which will have no other effect than to move away from our championship the greatest geniuses of this football which is our shared passion."

PSG also urged Neymar 'not to change anything' with a video celebrating his tricks posted to their website.

The former Barcelona star is no stranger to criticism for his style of play and recently responded to criticism from Pele.

Neymar continues to be linked with a potential return to the Camp Nou with Luis Suarez coming out to say he'd be welcome back but a move would be 'complicated'.