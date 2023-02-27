PSG defender Achraf Hakimi 'under investigation' for alleged sexual assault

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is 'under investigation' for an alleged sexual assault, according to reports in France.

A report was filed against the 24-year-old on Sunday, February 26, for an incident which is alleged to have happened at his home in the Boulogne area of Paris on Saturday, February 25.

Prosecutors opened an investigation after the alleged victim attended a police station to make a statement.

Hakimi has been absent for PSG's last two Ligue 1 fixtures, having been ruled out with a hamstring injury.