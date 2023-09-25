Premier League record win: What is the highest scoreline in UK top flight football history?

GOAL has all the information about the games with the highest scorelines in Premier League history, as well as the largest winning margins

Liverpool's recent 9-0 decimation of Bournemouth or Manchester United's legendary 8-2 demolition of Arsenal at Old Trafford might spring to mind as some of the most memorable scorelines that the Premier League has had to offer – but where do they stand when it comes to the highest-scoring Premier League games of all time?

GOAL rounds up the highest English top flight scorelines since 1992, as well as the biggest goal margins in the top-flight.

Highest Premier League scorelines

The highest-scoring Premier League game of all-time was the 11-goal thriller between Portsmouth and Reading in 2007, where Benjani scored a hat-trick.

It is the only 11-goal game that the Premier League has ever witnessed, but there are a number of 10-goal games, including Tottenham's 6-4 victory over Reading in 2007, in which Dimitar Berbatov netted four goals.

You can see a list of the highest Premier League scorelines below.

Goals Date Match 11 September 29, 2007 Portsmouth 7-4 Reading 10 December 29, 2007 Tottenham 6-4 Reading 10 November 22, 2009 Tottenham 9-1 Wigan 10 August 28, 2011 Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal 10 December 29, 2012 Arsenal 7-3 Newcastle 10 May 19, 2013 West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Man Utd 9 August 27, 2022 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 9 October 4, 2020 Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool 9 August 28, 2011 Norwich 4-5 Southampton 9 March 4, 1995 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town 9 October 26, 1995 Southampton 6-3 Manchester United 9 August 26, 1997 Blackburn Rovers 7-2 Sheffield Wednesday 9 February 6, 1999 Nottingham Forest 1-8 Man Utd 9 February 12, 2000 West Ham 5-4 Bradford City 9 March 11, 2000 Tottenham 7-2 Southampton 9 November 13, 2004 Tottenham Hotspur 4-5 Arsenal 9 May 11, 2008 Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City 9 January 16, 2010 Chelsea 7-2 Sunderland 9 December 14, 2013 Manchester City 6-3 Arsenal 9 March 22, 2014 Cardiff City 3-6 Liverpool 9 August 30, 2014 Everton 3-6 Chelsea

Biggest winning Premier League margin

Liverpool matched the record of Manchester United and Leicester City, for the margin of the largest Premier League win, when they beat Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield in August 2022.

However, it was the Red Devils who first held the record with their 9-0 victory over Ipswich in 1994. Whereas, Leicester equalled it when they scored nine goals past Southampton in October 2019. United then repeated the feat in 2021 when they dismantled the Saints at Old Trafford.

Margin Date Game 9 goals August 27, 2022 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth 9 goals February 2, 2021 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton 9 goals March 4, 1995 Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich 9 goals October 25, 2019 Southampton 0-9 Leicester 8 goals September 24, 2023 Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle 8 goals September 19, 1999 Newcastle 8-0 vs Sheffield Wednesday 8 goals November 22, 2009 Tottenham 9-1 Wigan 8 goals May 9, 2010 Chelsea 8-0 Wigan 8 goals December 23, 2012 Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa 8 goals October 18, 2014 Southampton 8-0 Sunderland 8 goals September 21, 2019 Man City 8-0 Watford 7 goals November 18, 1995 Blackburn Rovers 7-0 Nottingham Forest 7 goals October 25, 1997 Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley 7 goals February 6, 1999 Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United 7 goals May 11, 2005 Arsenal 7-0 Everton 7 goals January 4, 2006 Arsenal 7-0 Middlesbrough 7 goals May 11, 2008 Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City 7 goals April 25, 2010 Chelsea 7-0 Stoke City 7 goals November 2, 2013 Manchester City 7-0 Norwich