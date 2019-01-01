Pochettino warned off ‘silly’ Man Utd decision as Redknapp expects Spurs boss to wait for Real Madrid

The former Tottenham manager sees no reason why the Argentine would want to walk away from north London and into a testing situation at Old Trafford

Mauricio Pochettino has been warned off a job that Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho could not do, with Harry Redknapp expecting the head coach to hold out for .

An Argentine tactician in north London continues to see his future called into question.

A slow start to the 2019-20 campaign by Spurs has seen it suggested that Pochettino is losing interest in his current post and may be open to offers if long-standing suitors decide to make a move.

Redknapp is not expecting change to happen any time soon, regardless of what others might think, with there little reason for a top job to be vacated.

The former Tottenham boss concedes that Madrid may appeal at some stage, but a man with vast Premier League experience to his name feels it would be “silly” for Pochettino to consider taking on a poisoned chalice at Old Trafford.

Redknapp told The Mirror: "Listen, he's the manager of a London club, a great place to live, I'm sure he's earning an absolute fortune, they have a great training ground, they have a great stadium, and he has great players

"Where does he go better than Tottenham? don't want him, they've got Jurgen Klopp. Pep [Guardiola] is at , they don't want him.

"Where is he going to go with a better team than what Tottenham have got? There isn't one around, with a better stadium, better training ground and in .

"OK, if Real Madrid comes up and he may fancy going to , obviously being from . The language wouldn't be a problem and living in Madrid would be very nice. Managing a club like Real Madrid, if that came up I'm sure it would be a difficult one for him to turn down.

"But other than that, I don't see where he goes. Manchester United? Maybe but Pochettino is not silly, he knows he's got a massive rebuilding job there.

"Manchester United gave it to David Moyes who did wonderful at . Then they gave it to Louis van Gaal who is one of the world's great managers. Then they gave it to Jose Mourinho who has won everything there is to win. They couldn't turn it around.

"Now Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] is struggling with it. Poch is not silly. He knows there is a long-term rebuilding process and that could take years."

Pochettino will be back in the Spurs dugout on Saturday when his side return to action after the international break with a home date against .