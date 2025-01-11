How to watch today's Pittsburgh Panthers vs Louisville Cardinals NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh vs Louisville NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two under-the-radar ACC contenders square off on Saturday as Louisville (11-5) travels to face Pitt (12-3).

Louisville weathered a tough patch during the latter part of non-conference play but has since turned the tide, riding a five-game winning streak. The Cardinals’ latest triumph came in a 74-64 victory over Clemson, improving their conference record to 4-1.

Pitt, on the other hand, has had a more consistent season overall but stumbled in their last outing, falling to Duke in a humbling 74-47 defeat. The loss snapped the Panthers' own five-game winning streak, a run that had stretched through much of December. Scoring just 47 points against Duke was a season-low for Pitt, raising questions about their offensive rhythm.

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and tip-off time

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Petersen Events Center Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Panthers vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Louisville Cardinals on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Pittsburgh Panthers vs Louisville Cardinals play-by-play commentary on radio

Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key performers

For the Panthers, it was a tough night against Duke’s stifling defense. Cameron Corhen was the lone bright spot, leading Pitt with 11 points and seven rebounds. Their leading scorer, Ishmael Leggette, struggled mightily, finishing with just four points on a dismal 2-of-15 shooting as Duke’s size and physicality wore him down. Pitt was also outmuscled on the boards, losing the rebounding battle 41-26, and managed only 31% shooting from the field.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

The star of the Cardinals’ win against Clemson was undoubtedly J’Vonne Hadley, who put on a show with a career-high 32 points. He was nearly flawless, going 10-of-12 from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Hadley also contributed 10 rebounds, three assists, and a steal, showcasing his all-around game. Fellow Cardinal James Scott added his own double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 from the field. Scott also chipped in two blocks, a steal, and an assist. Louisville’s defense was rock-solid, holding Clemson to 40% shooting while the Cardinals connected on 46% of their attempts.

Louisville will be without Kasean Pryor (F) and Koren Johnson (G) due to injuries, potentially testing their depth.