How to watch today's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Philadelphia Phillies to start a thrilling MLB action on July 19, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at Pirates' home ground.

The Philadelphia Phillies are in first place in the NL East with a good 62-34 record while the Pittsburgh Pirates have a record of 48-48 and are third in the NL Central.

With a batting average of .231 (26th in MLB) along with an on-base percentage of .299 (27th), the Pirates have had a tough time scoring this season. With an average of 4.19 runs per game, they are ranked 20th. The Pirates have a 22-24 record at home.

With a hitting average of.259 and an on-base percentage of.331, the Phillies, on the other hand, have been very strong. This team scores 4.97 runs per game, which is second in the league. The Phillies have been particularly tough on the road, with a 25–18 record.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet in an epic MLB battle on July 19, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 6:40 pm ET Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

RHP Hunter Stratton is ruled out of the team for 15 days with a shoulder injury.

RHP Daulton Jefferies has been added to the 15-day injured list due to his elbow injury.

RHP Dauri Moreta will be unavailable for 60 days with an elbow issue.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

RHP Spencer Turnbull is placed on the 15-day injured list with a lat strain.

RHP Taijuan Walker is added to the 15-day injured list due to his index finger inflammation.

RHP Dylan Covey is ruled out of the team for 60 days due to his shoulder strain.

Heda-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB matchups: