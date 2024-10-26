Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies at age 25

The 25-year-old goalkeeper played in MLS for two seasons.

MLS and the Philadelphia Union announced the passing of 25-year-old goalkeeper Holden Trent Saturday afternoon.

Trent played with Philadelphia for two seasons after being selected No. 28 overall in the first round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft from High Point University. He played in six matches for club affiliate Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro.

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent," the club said in a statement. "While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better. He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé, and his friends."

"Major League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our entire soccer community in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A young goalkeeper with a bright future, Trent showcased determination and professionalism every day as he contributed to the close-knit goalkeeping unit at Philadelphia," MLS commissioner Don Garber added in another statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to his fiancée, his family and friends, his teammates and the entire Philadelphia Union community. MLS is coordinating with the club to provide players and family members with the resources and support they need during this tragic time."

Trent's family also released a statement.

"We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the Trent said via the goalkeeper's Instagram account. Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends,' the family said. 'Details on services and celebration of life are forthcoming. Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden.'

The MLS community mourns his passing.

The club said it would not provide any further details at this point, out of respect for Trent's family.