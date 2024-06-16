Phil Foden chant: Lyrics, video & meaning of England fans' song for Man City star at Euro 2024

GOAL has everything you need to know about the new song dedicated to England and Manchester City star Phil Foden.

Manchester City and England star Phil Foden is already one of the most decorated players in the Three Lions squad after winning his sixth Premier League title in 2024 at the grand old age of 23.

Foden's also won the Champions League, Club World Cup, two FA Cups and two League Cups with his boyhood club since making his debut at the age of 17.

Not content with all those trophies, Foden also now has his very song - and GOAL has all you need to know about the latest chant created by England fans.

What is the Phil Foden song?

The chant dedicated to Foden is inspired by the tune of "Dancing in the Dark" by American rock star Bruce Springsteen.

The song was released in 1984 and is one of Springsteen's biggest hits although it never made it to No. 1 on either side of the Atlantic.

It's not known if Foden is a fan of Springsteen's song but he'll likely have to get used to hearing England fans belting this one out on a regular basis.

Phil Foden song lyrics

Can't start a fire,

Can't start a fire without a spark,

Phil Foden's on fire,

He'll be playing the Germans off the park