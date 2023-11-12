'Okay, leave' - Pep Guardiola reveals conversation that led to Cole Palmer completing £42.5m Chelsea transfer in summer

Pep Guardiola acknowledges that Cole Palmer's summer departure from Manchester City was unfortunate and discloses their pre-transfer talks.

Guardiola talks about Palmer transfer

Allowed winger to leave for rival

Says he is okay selling players to rivals

WHAT HAPPENED? Palmer chose to join Chelsea on deadline day for £42.5 million, leaving City after scoring goals in the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup finals. With three goals and four assists in his first 10 games for his new team this season, he has somewhat demonstrated what City have lost out on. By informing him that Riyad Mahrez would soon be going and that he would be able to take his position with more regular play in the City squad, Guardiola made it clear that he wanted to keep him. Palmer, however, told the Man City manager that he still desired to leave City and play on a regular basis at Chelsea, which is what he is currently doing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cole arrived and accepted some processes and then after one or two years said ‘No, I don’t want to play here, I am not going to play.’ But I said ‘Riyad [Mahrez] is leaving, you are going to get a chance here,’ and he said ‘No, I am not going to play here, I want to leave,’ so I said ‘OK, leave,’" Guardiola explained. "He got what he wanted. It is good for him. He is a young player, a huge talent otherwise he would not have been here. He is a nice lad and is doing really good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Sunday, Guardiola's side will face Palmer and another familiar face in Raheem Sterling. Guardiola was also asked if he had ever stopped a player from joining a rival before, Guardiola said: "Never, ever. I give my opinion to the club and they decide if the transfer suits both sides and the player. Why? I think that means you are a small club. Big clubs, they don’t prefer [care], they make decisions for the benefit of all three parties; players and both clubs, and agents sometimes.

"So really it is not a problem. They want to go to Chelsea or United or Liverpool, whatever, what is the problem? They are happy to be there, the club is happy with the transfer. The other club is happy with the amount of money they spend, it is fine."

WHAT NEXT? On Sunday at 4:30 pm BST, Manchester City will take on Chelsea as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.