How to watch Penn State vs UCLA NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Penn State Lady Lions will take on the UCLA Bruins to begin the exciting NCAAW game on December 31, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

UCLA has a strong offense that scores 87.2 points per game, while Penn State comes into the game averaging 77.5 points per game. The Lady Lions have allowed 77.5 points per game, while the Bruins have been giving up 56.8 points.

UCLA outrebounds the Lady Lions 39.8 compared to Penn State’s 36.3 per game, shoots 50.6% from the field compared to Penn State's 47.2%, and has 21.8 assists per game compared to Penn State's 18.1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Penn State Lady Lions vs UCLA Bruins NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Penn State Lady Lions vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Penn State Lady Lions and the UCLA Bruins will meet in an epic NCAAW game on December 31, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Rec Hall in State College, Pennsylvania.

Date December 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Rec Hall Location State College, Pennsylvania

How to watch Penn State Lady Lions vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Penn State Lady Lions and the UCLA Bruins live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Penn State Lady Lions team news

Gracie Merkle adds 8.4 rebounds, makes 58.5% of her free throws, and scores 19.7 points per game while shooting an incredible 73.9% from the field.

Kiyomi McMiller averages 4.6 turnovers in addition to her 4.6 assists per game in 31.6 minutes.

Tea Cleante shoots 47.6% from the floor and averages 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

UCLA Bruins team news

Lauren Betts averages 15.4 points per game, 57.6% from the field, 8.2 rebounds, and 67.6% from the free-throw line.

Charlisse Leger-Walker averages 2.1 turnovers per game while dishing out 6.5 assists in 27.5 minutes.

Kiki Rice shoots 48.3% from the field and averages 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Penn State Lady Lions and UCLA Bruins head-to-head record

Based on recent head-to-head matches, Penn State and UCLA have generated different results and closely contested action. On October 5, 2025, UCLA defeated Penn State 42–37, demonstrating their capacity to bounce back from Penn State's emphatic 27–11 victory over the Bruins on October 5, 2024.

This match is expected to be competitive once more, with each team having won once in the previous two meetings and both games exhibiting distinct momentum changes. Execution and adjustments will be crucial in deciding which team wins.