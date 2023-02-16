Pedri forced off injured in Barcelona's Europa League play-off first leg vs Man Utd

Pedri had to be replaced in the first half of Barcelona's clash with Manchester United after picking up an injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona suffered a blow after losing key midfielder Pedri to injury in the first half of their Europa League clash with Manchester United at the Camp Nou. The 20-year-old had to be replaced before half-time, with Sergi Roberto entering for him. Pedri was able to walk off the pitch and went and sat on the bench, but Barca will still be worried about his condition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi is already without captain Sergio Busquets and forward Ousmane Dembele due to injury and will not want to lose any more key players. Pedri is one of the first names on Xavi's team-sheet at Barcelona and is good form, scoring four goals in his last eight matches for the Catalans in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Catalan giants return to La Liga action on Sunday against Cadiz at Camp Nou.