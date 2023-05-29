Oliver Kahn denied rumours that he freaked out after hearing the news that he is no longer the CEO of Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary German goalkeeper was relieved of his duties as the club CEO on Friday, and he claimed that he remained calm after hearing the news from Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer.

Kahn took to Twitter to clarify that he did not 'freak out' upon receiving the news of him getting fired and instead felt happy that the club won yet another Bundesliga title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The claim that I freaked out when I was informed about the dismissal is definitely not true. I received a call from Herbert Hainer on Friday informing me of the decision. It was a calm and factual conversation. I was just wondering about this actionism, why this decision was now brought forward. On Saturday morning I was informed that I could not go to the game. I also accepted this decision calmly. Of course, I'm disappointed, but I'm incredibly happy about this championship and happy for the team, coaches and our fans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German giants parted ways with both Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic a day before Bayern Munich lifted the league title. While Jan-Christian Dreesen has been named as the replacement for Kahn, Salihamidizic's successor is yet to be announced.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Thomas Tuchel's side have no more games this season, having been eliminated from the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.