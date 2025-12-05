How to watch Ohio State vs Indiana NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The biggest showdown of the season, at least up to this point, takes center stage Saturday night in Indianapolis, where undefeated No. 1 Ohio State and unbeaten No. 2 Indiana collide for the Big Ten title.

While the playoff stakes might not feel as dramatic as the Big 12 or SEC championships, with both programs already penciled into the projected postseason bracket and favored for first-round byes, there's no shortage of fuel on the fire. Bragging rights, conference supremacy, legacy — and quite possibly the inside track in the Heisman Trophy race- will all be on the line as college football’s two top heavyweights finally meet head-to-head.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs Indiana NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Ohio State vs Indiana: Date and kick-off time

The Crimson Tide will take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Ohio State vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Ohio State vs Indiana news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

In their latest showing, Ohio State took care of business with a 27-9 victory over arch-rival Michigan.

Against the Wolverines, Julian Sayin was sharp and efficient, completing 19 of 26 throws (73.1%) for 233 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick. On the ground, Bo Jackson powered the Buckeyes’ offense with 117 yards on 22 carries (5.3 per rush), adding four receptions for another 49 yards. Carnell Tate paced the receiving corps, snagging five balls for 82 yards and a score.

Indiana Hoosiers team news

Indiana steamrolled Purdue 56-3 in a one-sided rivalry rout. Fernando Mendoza didn’t need to air it out much to make an impact. He went 8-of-15 for 117 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers, and chipped in 27 yards and a score with his legs. Roman Hemby was nearly unstoppable on the ground, racking up 152 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. Davion Chandler made the most of his lone target, hauling in a 65-yard bomb for a touchdown to highlight the Hoosiers’ offensive outburst.