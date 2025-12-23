How to watch today’s Ohio State vs Grambling NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Grambling Tigers to start the highly anticipated NCAAM game on December 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

This season, the Buckeyes have a 6-1 record at home, averaging 86.0 points per game and outperforming opponents by 13.3 points. The Tigers have had trouble away from home, going 1-6 on the road. Grambling has the second-best defense in the SWAC, limiting opponents to 45.0% shooting while allowing 72.3 points per game.

Ohio State averages 8.2 three-pointers per game, 1.9 higher than Grambling's average of 6.3. Grambling makes 6.0 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.5 fewer than Ohio State's average of 7.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Grambling Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Grambling Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Grambling Tigers will meet in an epic NCAAM game on December 23, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date December 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs Grambling Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Grambling Tigers live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Bruce Thornton shoots 85.2% from the free-throw line and an effective 58.3% from the field while scoring 21.3 points per game.

Christoph Tilly averages 6.3 rebounds per game, comprising 4.5 defensive and 1.7 offensive rebounds.

John Mobley Jr. shoots 39.1% from the field and contributes 13.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Grambling Tigers team news

Antonio Munoz shoots 62.2% from the free-throw line and an effective 52.5% from the field while averaging 14.1 points per game.

Jimel Lane averages 4.5 rebounds per game, comprising 3.0 defensive and 1.4 offensive rebounds.

Roderick Coffee averages 2.5 turnovers per game while dishing out 4.5 assists in 32.2 minutes.

Ohio State Buckeyes and Grambling Tigers head-to-head record

According to the head-to-head record that is currently available, Ohio State has dominated the game versus Grambling, as seen by the Buckeyes' 82–55 victory on November 18, 2015. That outcome demonstrated Ohio State's capacity to rule both offensively and defensively, resulting in a sizable scoring differential and restricting Grambling's output.

If this game goes according to plan, Ohio State will probably use its depth, scoring efficiency, and home-court advantage to take the lead early, and Grambling might find it difficult to keep up unless it makes a big improvement over its previous encounter.