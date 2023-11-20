Northern Ireland vs Denmark: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between N. Ireland and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark will be hoping to seal the top spot in Group H of the Euro qualifiers when they travel to Northern Ireland on Monday. Denmark are atop the group standings with a three-point lead over second-placed Slovenia ahead of their final group fixture at the Windsor Park.

While Denmark are unbeaten in their last seven games, fifth-placed Northern Ireland have managed to win just one out of their last eight fixtures. it will be a difficult task for the hosts to salvage points from the upcoming fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Northern Ireland vs Denmark kick-off time

Date: November 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Windsor Park

The game between Northern Ireland and Denmark will be played at Windsor Park on Monday. Kick-off is at 2:45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

Recent injuries have sidelined Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Paddy Lane, and Brad Lyons from the Northern Ireland squad.

Jonny Evans sustained an injury while playing for Manchester United in the Champions League in Denmark, forcing him to withdraw from the squad.

Shayne Lavery and Ali McCann continue to be absent from the hosts' squad as well.

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Hazard; Toal, McNair, Ballard, Hume; McCausland, Saville, Thompson, Price, Lewis; D Charles.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hazard, Southwood Defenders: McNair, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Hume, Spencer, Toal Midfielders: Saville, Thompson, Charles, McMenamin, Jones, Smyth, Price, Kennedy, Taylor Forwards: Magennis, Washington, Charles, Marshall

Denmark team news

Injuries have led to several changes in the Denmark squad this month, with late call-ups for Matt O'Riley, Mohamed Daramy, and Morten Hjulmand.

Robert Skov was the first to withdraw due to injury, followed by Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund, with Jens Stryger Larsen and Jesper Lindstrom stepping in as replacements.

Andreas Skov Olsen joins the list of absentees due to injury, along with Simon Kjaer, Philip Billing, Alexander Bah, and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Denmark predicted XI: Schmeichel; Maehle, Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Delaney; Wind, Poulsen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Hermansen, Rønnow Defenders: Andersen, Nelsson, Vestergaard, Mæhle, Christensen, Kristensen, Stryger Larsen Midfielders: Jensen, Delaney, O'Riley, Hjulmand, Lindstrøm, Højbjerg Forwards: Daramy, Dolberg, Wind, Poulsen, Dreyer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 23, 2017 Denmark 1 - 0 Northern Ireland Euro qualifiers November 7, 2018 Northern Ireland 2 - 1 Denmark Euro qualifiers October 6, 2019 Denmark 0 - 0 Northern Ireland Euro qualifiers September 1, 2001 Denmark 1 - 1 Northern Ireland World Cup qualifiers October 7, 2000 Northern Ireland 1 - 1 Denmark World Cup qualifiers

Useful links