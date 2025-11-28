How to watch North Texas vs Temple NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Temple Owls (5-6), owners of the nation’s 25th-best pass defense, head south on Friday to take on the 21st-ranked North Texas Mean Green (10-1), who boast one of the most explosive aerial attacks in college football.

Temple is limping into the matchup after a 37-13 defeat to Tulane last weekend, their third loss in a row. The Owls still have a shot at bowl eligibility, but they’re buried deep in the AAC standings and need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

North Texas, meanwhile, is rolling. The Mean Green picked up their fifth straight victory with a 56-24 dismantling of Rice, keeping them locked in a three-way tie atop the AAC. Friday’s showdown carries massive stakes: a win sends North Texas straight to the AAC Championship Game. The only scenario that keeps them out is a loss to Temple combined with Navy upsetting Memphis on Thanksgiving Day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Texas vs Temple NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

North Texas vs Temple: Date and kick-off time

The Mean Green will take on the Owls in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Date Friday, November 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue DATCU Stadium Location Denton, Texas

How to watch North Texas vs Temple on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

North Texas vs Temple news & key players

North Texas Mean Green team news

North Texas is powered by the efficient arm of Drew Mestemaker. The Mean Green signal-caller has thrown for 3,469 yards with 26 touchdowns and just four picks, completing an eye-catching 70.1% of his passes. Caleb Hawkins drives the rushing attack with 1,030 yards and a whopping 19 touchdowns, while Wyatt Young headlines the receiving corps with 1,076 yards and 10 scores. Linebacker Ethan Wesloski leads the defense with 88 tackles, and the Mean Green have racked up 23 sacks and 12 interceptions on the season.

Injuries: North Texas will be without three players for certain, while seven more remain up in the air heading into Friday’s matchup.

Temple Owls team news

Temple’s offense continues to ride the arm of Evan Simon, who has put together a sharp season with 2,015 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only a single interception — an impressive level of ball security in today’s game. On the ground, Jay Ducker leads the charge with 746 yards and six scores, averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry. Out wide, Kajiya Hollawayne has emerged as the go-to target, hauling in 471 yards and six touchdowns at 12.7 yards per catch. Defensively, linebacker Curly Ordonez anchors the unit with a team-high 68 tackles. The Owls have registered 16 sacks and forced seven interceptions so far.

Injuries: Temple’s depth will be tested yet again, seven players have already been ruled out, including four wideouts, two running backs, and a safety. Another eight sit in the questionable category.