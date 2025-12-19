How to watch North Carolina vs Ohio State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The North Carolina Tar Heels will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes to start a thrilling NCAAM game on December 20, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Ohio State's offense scores more points per game—87.6—than North Carolina's, which averages 80.7 points. The Buckeyes shoot a higher percentage from the field (51.2%) than North Carolina (47.2%), yet the Tar Heels are only giving up 64.1 points a game compared to Ohio State's 72.9 points.

Ohio State averages 17.2 assists per game as opposed to the Tar Heels' 16.5, while North Carolina has 39.0 rebounds per game as opposed to Ohio State's 33.8.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the North Carolina Tar Heels vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes in an epic NCAAM game on December 20, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date December 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Ohio State Buckeyes live on:

TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming service: Paramount+

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

Caleb Wilson is shooting 54.6% from the field, 73.1% from the free-throw line, and averaging 10.4 rebounds a game while averaging 19.5 points per game.

Kyan Evans averages 4.3 assists and 1.6 turnovers per game over 25.8 minutes.

James Brown shoots an effective 75.0% from the field and contributes 1.4 points, 0.4 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Bruce Thornton shoots an incredible 59.7% from the field and 86.3% from the free-throw line while scoring 21.8 points per game.

Christoph Tilly averages 6.0 rebounds per game, including 4.6 defensive and 1.4 offensive rebounds.

Taison Chatman shoots an effective 70.0% from the field and contributes 2.9 points, 0.5 assists, and 0.3 rebounds per game.

North Carolina Tar Heels and Ohio State Buckeyes head-to-head record

North Carolina has dominated this rivalry based on the prior five head-to-head encounters, defeating Ohio State in four of the previous five games. In addition to winning the most recent encounter 89–84 on December 18, 2022, the Tar Heels also won in 2017 (86–72), 2014 (82–74), and 2009 (77–73), frequently pulling away with steady scoring.

The Buckeyes can turn the tables when they control tempo, as evidenced by Ohio State's lone victory in this stretch, a commanding 74-49 effort on December 5, 2019. However, history suggests that this will be a close game in which North Carolina's offensive depth may once again be the decisive factor.