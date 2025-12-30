How to watch North Carolina vs Florida State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face off against the Florida State Seminoles to begin the high-voltage NCAAM game on December 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Florida State has a little higher scoring average (85.0 points per game) than North Carolina (81.4 points per game) going into the encounter. The Seminoles have allowed 78.3 points per game, while the Tar Heels have only allowed 63.5.

North Carolina is averaging 39.1 rebounds against Florida State's 34.9, shooting 47.5% from the floor against Florida State's 42.2%, and recording 17.2 assists per game against the Seminoles' 16.2.

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Florida State Seminoles NCAAM game

North Carolina Tar Heels vs Florida State Seminoles: Date and tip-off time

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida State Seminoles will meet in an exciting NCAAM game on December 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date December 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Dean E. Smith Center Location Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina Tar Heels vs Florida State Seminoles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida State Seminoles live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

North Carolina Tar Heels team news

Caleb Wilson averages 19.6 points per game while converting 69.4% from the free-throw line, grabbing a solid 10.8 rebounds, and shooting an effective 55.4% from the field.

Kyan Evans averages 1.5 turnovers per game while providing 3.9 assists in 24.4 minutes.

Luka Bogavac shoots 41.0% from the field and contributes 11.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Florida State Seminoles team news

Robert McCray shoots 44.0% from the field and 67.4% from the free-throw line, averaging 13.5 points per game.

Alex Steen averages 6.7 rebounds per game, comprising 2.7 defensive and 4.0 offensive rebounds.

Martin Somerville shoots 38.5% from the field and averages 9.7 points, 1.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game.