How to watch today’s North Carolina A&T vs UNC Wilmington NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The North Carolina A&T Aggies are scheduled to face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks to begin the pivotal NCAAM game on December 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

UNC Wilmington has a modest scoring advantage at 80.5 points per game, while North Carolina A&T comes into the game averaging 76.5 points per game. The Aggies have been allowing 72.6 points per game, while the Seahawks have been allowing 65.9 points.

UNC Wilmington has been averaging 38.5 rebounds and 13.8 assists per game compared to the Aggies' 36.2 rebounds and 12.6 assists, while North Carolina A&T is shooting 45.5% from the field and UNC Wilmington at 45.8%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Carolina A&T Aggies vs UNC Wilmington Seahawks NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs UNC Wilmington Seahawks: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NCAAM game between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks will happen on December 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Date December 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Corbett Sports Center Location Greensboro, North Carolina

How to watch North Carolina A&T Aggies vs UNC Wilmington Seahawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks live on:

TV channel: CBSSN

CBSSN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

North Carolina A&T Aggies team news

Lewis Walker shoots 51.5% from the field and an outstanding 90.4% from the free-throw line to average 18.4 points per game.

Zamoku Weluche-Ume averages 6.1 rebounds per game, comprising 4.3 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.

Trent Middleton averages 2.3 turnovers per game while dishing out 3.3 assists in 29.4 minutes.

UNC Wilmington Seahawks team news

Nolan Hodge shoots 46.8% from the field and 80.8% from the free-throw line, averaging 15.8 points per game.

Patrick Wessler averages 8.8 rebounds per game, comprising 5.0 defensive and 3.9 offensive rebounds.

Greedy Williams averages 1.7 turnovers per game while providing 3.5 assists in 27.1 minutes.

North Carolina A&T Aggies and UNC Wilmington Seahawks head-to-head record

North Carolina A&T has the advantage against UNC Wilmington based on their last two head-to-head encounters, both of which were close, low-scoring victories. The Aggies won 65-54 on March 9, 2025, and then narrowly won 67-64 on March 1, 2025, demonstrating their ability to manage tempo and perform well under pressure.

If this tendency continues, the game will likely be competitive until the closing minutes, with North Carolina A&T depending on defensive integrity and late-game calmness to defeat the Seahawks once more.