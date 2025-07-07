Nico Gonzalez already seeking Man City exit just six months after £50m arrival as Rodri cover

Nico Gonzalez is reportedly seeking a way out of Manchester City just six months after completing a £50 million ($68m) move to the Etihad Stadium.

Spanish midfielder Nico, who is a product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy system, made a big-money switch to England during the winter transfer window of 2025. He bid farewell to Porto after 18 months with the Portuguese giants.

Pep Guardiola drafted Nico in as cover for knee ligament injury victim Rodri, with the Ballon d’Or winner missing much of the 2024-25 campaign after undergoing surgery. Nico made 11 Premier League appearances for City, spending plenty of time on the bench.

He may not make another after finding himself on the fringes of the fold at the Club World Cup - seeing just 61 minutes of action there. Rodri is fit again, while City have further bolstered their ranks with the addition of Dutch star Tijjani Reijnders.

Amid fierce competition for places, and with questions being asked of his value to the collective cause, Manchester City News claims that Nico’s future with the Blues is already in doubt.

It is claimed that “intermediaries have made contact with a host of clubs across Europe and also in Saudi Arabia to gauge possible interest” in the 23-year-old, who still has four years left to run on his contract.