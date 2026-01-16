How to get NFL Divisional Playoffs 2026 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The NFL Playoffs are heating up, and we've reached the thrilling Divisional Round. After a Wild Card Weekend that delivered incredible upsets and nail-biting finishes, only eight teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LX. The stakes couldn't be higher, with each game bringing the league's top talent one step closer to championship glory.

Every snap, every tackle, and every touchdown holds immense weight as teams battle for a coveted spot in the Conference Championships.

GOAL has all the information you need to immerse yourself in the action, from the full schedule and locations to the best ways to get your hands on tickets right now. We'll guide you through the ticket-buying process, highlight the most affordable options, and provide a glimpse into what to expect from these epic clashes.

When are the NFL Divisional Playoffs?

The NFL Divisional Playoffs for the 2026 season are scheduled for two action-packed days: Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, 2026. These matchups will determine which four teams advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Where to buy NFL Divisional Playoffs tickets?

NFL season ticket holders are granted the opportunity to buy postseason tickets through their respective home team sites.

However, thousands of seats are still available for those looking to join the postseason party. On the official NFL site, the NFL Ticket Network is an open system for fans that provides a secure ticket-buying experience from the time fans purchase tickets to entry into stadiums on gameday. Ticketmaster, who are the Official Ticketing Partner of the NFL, plays an important role within the NFL Ticket Network.

Those looking to attend any of the upcoming Wild Card matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub for last-minute tickets, with tickets likely to sell out nearer kick-off.

How much are NFL Divisional Playoffs tickets?

Ticket prices for the NFL Divisional Playoffs vary significantly based on the matchup, stadium, seating location, and demand. As these are crucial games on the road to the Super Bowl, prices are generally higher than regular-season matches.

Currently, the cheapest NFL playoff tickets available can start as low as $74 on some platforms for general playoff games, while others report a starting price around $145. However, for the Divisional Round specifically, prices tend to begin in the mid-$200s and can quickly escalate.

Here's a breakdown of the general price ranges you might encounter for each Divisional Round game, with a focus on finding the most budget-friendly seats:

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: This AFC clash appears to be the most affordable Divisional Round game, with tickets starting from around $263 to $267. This could be an excellent opportunity for fans looking to experience playoff football without breaking the bank.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos: Prices for this anticipated AFC showdown typically start from approximately $342 to $365.

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears: This NFC battle sees ticket prices generally beginning in the range of $405 to $434.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: As one of the most anticipated matchups, tickets for this NFC contest are on the higher end, often starting from about $492 to $552.

Keep in mind that these are starting prices for the cheapest available tickets, often in the upper levels of the stadiums. Prices can quickly climb into hundreds or even thousands of dollars for premium seats, lower bowl access, or hospitality packages.

For the best value, consider purchasing as early as possible and utilizing the comparison tools available on platforms like StubHub to scout for deals.

When are NFL Divisional Playoffs tickets released?

Tickets for the NFL Divisional Playoffs are typically released very quickly after the Wild Card Round concludes and the matchups are finalized.

Given the immediate nature of the playoffs, there isn't a traditional general sale period far in advance. Instead, tickets become available almost immediately once the schedule is announced.

Pre-Sale: For the Divisional Round, pre-sales are usually exclusive to season ticket holders of the home teams or official team fan clubs. These groups often have the first opportunity to purchase additional tickets or secure their existing seats.

General Sale: A broader "general sale" typically begins very shortly after the Wild Card games conclude and the Divisional Round schedule is announced. However, due to high demand, these tickets can be snapped up quickly, pushing many fans to the secondary market.

Secondary Market: This is often where the majority of fans secure their seats for playoff games. Platforms like StubHub are immediately populated with tickets from season ticket holders or those unable to attend. The prices on the secondary market are dynamic, fluctuating based on demand.

What to expect from the NFL Divisional Playoffs: NFL Playoff predictions

The Divisional Round promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat action as eight of the league's best teams clash, each with their sights set on a Conference Championship berth and ultimately, Super Bowl LX. The intensity ramps up significantly, with fewer games meaning every play carries magnified importance. Here's a look at what to expect from these intriguing matchups:

AFC Divisional Round: #6 Buffalo Bills at #1 Denver Broncos

This game feels like a potential AFC Championship preview. The Denver Broncos, fresh off their bye as the #1 seed, will rely on their elite defense, which led the league in pressure rate and sacks this season. Playing at Empower Field at Mile High gives them a significant home-field advantage. However, they face a formidable challenge in Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Allen, a seasoned playoff performer, has shown he can carry his team, even playing through injuries as he did in the Wild Card Round. The Bills' offense is dynamic, not reliant on a single target, making them hard to defend. Denver's defense will need to contain Allen's dual-threat ability and the running game, especially with Buffalo's receiving corps dealing with some recent injuries. This is poised to be a tight, defensive battle where crucial plays from Allen could decide the outcome.

NFC Divisional Round: #6 San Francisco 49ers at #1 Seattle Seahawks

This NFC West rivalry takes on a new level of intensity in the playoffs. The Seattle Seahawks enter this matchup well-rested after their bye week and riding an impressive seven-game win streak. They are also healthier, which is a major advantage at this stage of the season.

The Seahawks' formidable defense, often referred to as Legion of Boom 2.0, conceded the fewest points per game in the regular season and will look to feast on a depleted 49ers unit. Expect the Seahawks to leverage their health and home-field advantage to secure a comfortable win, making it a challenging outing for the 49ers, who also face a rest disadvantage.

AFC Divisional Round: #5 Houston Texans at #2 New England Patriots

The New England Patriots, under rookie quarterback Drake Maye, managed their Wild Card game effectively, avoiding mistakes. Against Houston's strong secondary, New England will likely lean heavily on their run game to maintain balance and ease the pressure on Maye.

This game is projected to be a low-scoring affair, where field position, turnovers, and defensive prowess will be paramount. The Texans, the only remaining active franchise never to appear in an AFC Championship Game, have defied expectations and are playing with a hungry, underdog mentality.

Expect a gritty battle where every yard is earned, and a single defensive stop or a clutch field goal could be the difference. Tickets for this game are also noted to be the most affordable in the Divisional Round, offering a fantastic opportunity to witness playoff history.

NFC Divisional Round: #5 Los Angeles Rams at #2 Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears arrive with an unexpected surge of confidence, transforming their season and making a remarkable Wild Card comeback against the Packers. Head coach Ben Johnson has instilled a relentless, never-say-die mentality. Their challenge now is significantly bigger against the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams, coming in as one of the most complete offenses left in the playoffs, boast the veteran experience of Matthew Stafford and an elite receiving corps featuring Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Rams’ Wild Card win showed they could advance while keeping plenty in reserve.

For the Bears to pull off another upset, staying close early and leveraging their defensive pressure will be crucial to give their offense a chance to work its "comeback magic" late in the game.