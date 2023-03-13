Neymar wants to stay! Brazilian superstar plans to retire at PSG despite transfer rumours

While speculation continues to link Neymar with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian star is reportedly planning to retire in France.

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward, who is now 31 years of age, is tied to a contract at Parc des Princes through to 2027. If he reaches the end of those terms, then he will have spent 10 years in the French capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Athletic reports that it is Neymar’s intention to remain in his current surroundings despite talk of a return to Barcelona or big-money transfer to the Premier League seemingly never being far away. PSG invested a record-breaking €222 million (£196m/$237m) in the enigmatic frontman back in 2017 and are aware that they would struggle to recoup such a fee if a sale were to be sanctioned.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar is not planning on pushing for a move, having become a leading figure for the Ligue 1 giants alongside fellow superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with there a desire on his part to add to the 13 trophies he has already collected in France – while helping PSG to a first Champions League crown.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar – who has hit 118 goals through 173 appearances for PSG – is expected to prolong his international career through to the 2026 World Cup, and will be 35 by the time his contract in Paris expires, with a decision on whether to retire or extend his association with the Ligue 1 title holders set to be made much further down the line.