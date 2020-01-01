'Neymar doesn't need to mock his opponents' – Delort slams PSG star for showboating in previous Montpellier clash

The pair were separated by their respective team-mates after the match, with the Algerian unhappy with his opponent's attitude towards the home side

Neymar has been told he 'doesn't need to mock his opponents' as the star prepares for a reunion with striker Andy Delort.

international Neymar was accused of being disrespectful after showboating in the closing stages of PSG's 3-1 win at Montpellier in December.

He had scored PSG's first goal of the night in that game with a fine free-kick, restoring parity after the Parisians had fallen behind in the first half through a Leandro Paredes own goal.

Article continues below

More teams

The hosts then saw defender Pedro Mendes sent off after picking up a yellow card, with subsequent goals from Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi eventually securing a full three-point haul for the champions.

The drama did not end at full-time, however, with Delort having to be separated from Neymar as they walked off the pitch, the international reproaching his opponent for what he saw as disrespect as the clock ticked down.

“Something happened when we got back to the dressing room and it created a buzz because it was him,” the forward explained to Le Parisien .

“Whether it's Neymar or someone else, whatever, he's just a man, even if he's an extraordinary player. He doesn't need to mock his opponents.

“He won 3-1 at the Mosson and scored an amazing free-kick, that was good, but I told him off for his somewhat arrogant attitude. It was important for me to tell him in front of his face.”

Delort added that even the famously outspoken Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn't be so undignified despite his reputation.

“Zlatan would make controversial statements in the media but on the pitch he at least was very respectful,” he added.

Delort will have the chance to square up against Neymar again on Saturday at Parc des Princes, with fourth-placed Montpellier still well in the frame to seal a spot in Europe if they can keep up their good form.

The Brazilian, however, won't be the only player Delort will be keeping an eye on, with the 28-year-old having some choice words about Argentine midfielder Paredes.

“[Is Pars des Princes] a special trip? Personally I don't care one bit,” he said. “You just have the certainty of facing great players in a full stadium – it stops there. We'll see how he (Neymar) looks at me.

“I'm not afraid of anyone but the worst of the lot in Paris is Paredes. He insults everyone on the pitch despite the fact his name is Paredes, not Neymar.”