WATCH: Heartbroken Neymar comforted by Ivan Perisic's son after Brazil crash out of the World Cup on penalties

Neymar trudged off the field in disappointment but was consoled en route by Ivan Perisic's son after Croatia's World Cup penalty shootout victory.

Marquinhos struck post from the spot

Neymar and Co fall at quarters again

Consoled by youngster on the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite getting a goal in extra-time, Neymar couldn't help his Brazil side see the lead out, eventually losing on penalties to Croatia. Zlatko Dalic's side welcomed their families onto the field after a historic victory with a boy, believed to be Ivan Persic's, taking the opportunity to talk to the Brazilian talisman amidst the jubilant Croatian scenes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Croatia continue to produce miraculous performances at the tournament and are through their second consecutive World Cup semi-final after beating Brazil for the first time in their history. Neymar hasn't been past the last eight with Brazil since the 2014 edition.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Paris Saint-Germain man will be distraught over the result as his search for glory in the World Cup goes on. He'll be 34 by the time the next tournament rolls around in 2026, likely making that his last chance of winning the biggest international trophy.