Newcastle linked with shock move for Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci after signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan

Newcastle United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci after landing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

Bonucci on Newcastle's shortlist

Talks held between club and the player's agent

Defender wants to continue in Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the 36-year-old center-back has one year remaining on his contract at Juventus, the Turin giants are looking to part ways with the defender. According to Calciomercato, Bonucci was initially determined to stay at Juventus, but there are indications that he may be reconsidering his future, possibly due to interest from Newcastle. His agent is evaluating offers from top leagues, ruling out moves to Saudi Arabia or MLS. Newcastle have already made waves in the transfer window this summer, splashing out a club-record fee on Sandro Tonali.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bonucci is looking for one last opportunity at an important club, and Newcastle have emerged as an option in recent hours. While no concrete offer has been made yet, a meeting has taken place between Newcastle and Bonucci's representatives to assess the feasibility of a potential deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle's pursuit of Bonucci represents their intention to strengthen their squad with experienced players. Despite their focus on young talent, the potential addition of a seasoned centre-back like Bonucci could bring invaluable knowledge and leadership both on and off the pitch. With players like Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, and Nick Pope already contributing to their Champions League qualification, Bonucci's wealth of experience in major competitions, including two Champions League finals, could provide crucial European nous to Eddie Howe's squad.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? As negotiations progress, the outcome of Newcastle's pursuit of Bonucci will become clear in the near future. His signing, along with the acquisition of Tonali from AC Milan, indicates Newcastle's ambition to strengthen their team and compete at the highest level in the 2023-24 season.