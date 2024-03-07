2024 NCAA March Madness: Full schedule, fixtures and where to watch

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on when the biggest games from this year’s college finals take place this spring

The 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men's college basketball season might have come near close, but the action isn't over until March Madness helps crown an eventual champion.

Across three weeks of action that stretches coast-to-coast across the United States, encompassing the best teams from every major regional corner of the nation, the battle to be named the greatest side in America will unfold.

With a slew of fixtures and venues leading to the Final Four round at Phoenix's State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals home, in early April, there will be no shortage of drama as many young stars look to put themselves in the shop window for a professional future.

But just when will all the action take place, and what phases will unfold throughout the event? GOAL brings you all the details to follow the 2024 NCAA March Madness, including the tournament outline, how teams qualify, and what you can expect.

When does the 2024 NCAA March Madness take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 NCAA March Madness kicks off on Tuesday, March 19, and runs through Monday, April 8. The event takes place at multiple venues across the United States, with the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, due to host the First Four.

Regional finals will be held in Boston, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles before the Final Four takes place over two days at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at the home of the NFL team Arizona Cardinals.

Who will compete in the 2024 NCAA March Madness?

68 collegiate teams will compete in the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament, with 32 teams entering automatically. These berths are given to teams that have won a conference tournament during the collegiate season.

The remaining 36 berths are issued "at-large" by the NCAA Selection Committee. This typically rewards other outstanding teams with a place in the bracket. The Selection Committee subsequently seeds all teams and places them 1 to 68.

Eight teams - the four lowest-ranked sides from both the automatic qualifiers and the teams chosen by the Selection Committee - compete in the preliminary First Four, with the four winners advancing to the main bracket of the tournament.

This is subsequently split into the First and Second Rounds, where teams are drawn on a subregional basis. Winners progress to the Regional Semi-Finals and Finals, known as the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.

Final winners progress to the Final Four, which forms the National Semi-finals and the National Championship game.

2024 NCAA March Madness schedule

Fixtures have not yet been released, and teams have yet to be fully confirmed for the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament. However, GOAL will have confirmed matchups once the bracket has been established.

Below is the day schedule for the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament's rounds and stages.

2024 NCAA March Madness dates

Round Dates First Four Tuesday, March 19 - Wednesday, March 20 First and Second Rounds Thursday, March 21 - Sunday, March 24 Regional Semi-finals and Finals Thursday, March 28 - Sunday, March 31 Final Four and Championship Saturday, April 6 - Monday, April 8

How to watch 2024 NCAA March Madness

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 NCAA March Madness is due to take place across various channels. CBS is set to broadcast through the Regional Finals, except for the First Four, which will be carried exclusively by TruTV.

TNT will meanwhile cover the First and Second Rounds, while TBS will broadcast from the First and Second Rounds, Regional Finals, Final Four, and championship match.

Below is a breakdown of which channel will show which event by round. Further information on where to stream the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament can be found here.

2024 NCAA March Madness channels

Round Channel First Four TruTV First and Second Rounds CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV Regional Semi-finals and Finals CBS, TBS Final Four and Championship TBS

FAQs

Getty Images

What is the NCAA March Madness?

The NCAA March Madness is the informal name given to the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men's college basketball tournament, which will decide the 2023-24 season champion.

The name reportedly has its roots in the Illinois high school basketball scene but has since become synonymous with the bracketed competition played out by college teams as they compete for the top prize at the end of the campaign.

Who are the defending champions ahead of 2024 NCAA March Madness?

UConn Huskies are the defending champions ahead of the 2024 NCAA March Madness, having picked up a fifth title against the San Diego State Aztecs last year. It marked the team's sixth appearance in the Final Four and fifth overall final appearance.

UCLA are the undisputed overall champion in March Madness history though, with 11 championship victories to their name over the years. Kentuck are their nearest rivals, having delivered eight triumphs during their time.

Where will the 2025 NCAA March Madness Final Four take place?

The 2025 NCAA March Madness Final Four will take place in Texas, with San Antonio set to be the host city for the championship game at the famed Alamodome.

It will mark the fifth time the venue has played host to the finale of the NCAA season and additional Final Four fixtures.