Mykhailo Mudryk's tattoos: Where are they and what do they mean?

The new Chelsea star has quite a few tattoos, but where are they, and what do they represent?

Mykhailo Mudryk's transfer to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk has been the most talked about event in the January window thus far.

The Blues hijacked the transfer of the Ukrainian sensation from Arsenal at the last moment, and promptly paid the second-highest transfer fee in the club's history, £89m, to secure his signature.

Other than his sensational move to the Premier League, what he has also come to be known for, away from the football pitch, is the number of tattoos that he has scrawled across his body.

However, where are they and what do they represent? GOAL takes a look.

Mudryk's neck tattoo

Let's start with Mudryk's neck tattoo.

He has the words 'Only Jesus' inscribed on the left side of his neck and an infinity sign above the texts.

Mudryk's body tattoos

The most prominent tattoos on his body are the ones that are inked on his chest. On the left side, he has a tattoo of a heart which is placed just above his real heart, and beside it a football which signifies his love for the sport. On the right side, he has texts inked which read, 'Dear God, if today I lose my hope, remind me that your plans are better than my dreams.'

Mudryk's hand tattoos

He has a 'cross' inked just above his left thumb and the letters F and E inscribed on the side of his right and left palm respectively. On his right finger the words 'Thank you God..' is written.

Mudryk's foot and ankle tattoos

The youngster has the word 'Again' written six times on his right left probably to motivate himself to keep getting better.

How many tattoos does Mykhailo Mudryk have?

At the time of writing, the Ukraine international is believed to have approximately seven tattoos, although don't be surprised if this number increases following his arrival in English football.