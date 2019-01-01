Mount, Wan-Bissaka and Mings earn England call-ups as Oxlade-Chamberlain returns

Gareth Southgate has named four uncapped players, including James Maddison, in his squad for clashes against Kosovo and Bulgaria

Gareth Southgate has refreshed his squad with some new faces for the upcoming international break, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrone Mings winning their first senior call-ups and Mason Mount potentially set to win his first cap.

England play Bulgaria and Kosovo in qualifying games in early September, fixtures which could also see the return of ’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the long-term cruciate ligament injury which saw him miss the 2018 World Cup and all of last season.

defender Kyle Walker is the most high-profile omission from the squad, with James Maddison joining Wan-Bissaka, Mount and Mings as the uncapped players selected by Southgate.

Article continues below

The Three Lions are currently top of Group A with six points from two games, after convincing wins over Montenegro and the .

Frank Lampard’s protégé Mount, 20, is reaping the rewards of his manager’s faith in him at already. He has played every minute of the Blues’ Premier League season so far, scoring in games at home to Leicester and away at Norwich.

Wan-Bissaka has slotted comfortably into life at , and will hope to build on his burgeoning relationship with Harry Maguire at the back – as well as the likes of United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who are also included in the squad.

The 26-year-old Mings, meanwhile, is making up for lost time after a frustrating spell at Bournemouth.

After helping to promotion via the Championship play-offs last season, he has made the step back up to Premier League level with ease and helped Dean Smith’s side to their first clean sheet of the season in Friday’s 2-0 win over .

Meanwhile, Kieran Trippier is preferred to Walker after his summer move to , while Lingard will be hoping to prove a point to his detractors after coming in for criticism early in the season.

goalkeeper Nick Pope, meanwhile, is called up for the first time since the 2018 World Cup, with Jack Butland missing out.

duo Dele Alli and Eric Dier miss out having not appeared for Mauricio Pochettino's side yet this season while Callum Wilson is preferred to Tammy Abraham as back-up to Harry Kane.

John Stones, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi are all ruled out due to injury.

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.