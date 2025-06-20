Most 'surprising' quality of 'best in history' Lionel Messi highlighted after another match-winning contribution from Inter Miami superstar at the FIFA Club World Cup

The most "surprising" quality of "best in history" Lionel Messi has been highlighted following another match-winning contribution for Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Argentine superstar has made a career out of producing moments of magic that defy logic and allow the record books to be rewritten. He is the most decorated player of all-time, with his stunning haul of major honours standing at 46 and counting.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Messi will hope to add to that collection before heading into retirement, with MLS Cup glory in his sights for 2025. He also has another World Cup campaign to come next summer, as a holder of that crown, and is currently competing at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT MASCHERANO SAID

His latest outing at that event saw a spectacular free-kick fired into the top corner as the South American GOAT helped Inter Miami to a vital 2-1 win over Porto. Herons boss Javier Mascherano told reporters afterwards of his legendary countryman: "Beyond his goal... he's a player who shows us how to compete, his hunger, his desire to continue competing at whatever level it is.

"In a footballing sense, what else is there to say? He's the best player that has played this sport in its history, but what is surprising is his will to win.

"Today, even in the last minutes, tired, with a knock, he kept helping the team in any way he could, in attack, in defence, to get the result… We know having him gives us an advantage, but above all, through his contagious spirit, the winning spirit that he has."

DID YOU KNOW?

Mascherano added on Messi helping to level the playing field against Porto, who headed into their clash with Inter Miami as favourites: "I think that we understood that in football there are obviously hierarchies, and we were facing a team at a high level, with international players.

"But we were convinced that if we did what we had to do, if we had a plan, if we supported each other, if we were together, but above all, if we dared to play, we could compete."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Inter Miami will be back in action on Monday when taking in their final Group A fixture against Palmeiras. Messi will turn 38 the day after that contest, but the evergreen icon is showing no sign of slowing down.