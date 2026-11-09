Monaco midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly faces LFP suspension after repeating teammate Paris Brunner's throat-slitting celebration in 1-1 draw against Le Mans

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AS Monaco midfielder Mamadou Coulibaly is facing disciplinary action from the French football authorities after miming a slit throat during Sunday's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Le Mans. The 22-year-old performed the controversial celebration after netting his side's first-half opener, repeating an offence that saw team-mate Paris Brunner banned in September.

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Midfielder repeats controversial goal gesture

Coulibaly put himself in line for a sanction from the Professional Football League (LFP) disciplinary committee after sliding on his knees and performing the gesture in the 40th minute at the Stade Marie-Marvingt. Pressing home goalkeeper Nicolas Kocik into a heavy touch to tap into an empty net, the academy graduate registered his first top-flight goal of the campaign and fourth in Ligue 1 overall. However, substitute Erwan Colas snatched a 90th-minute equaliser from a corner for newly promoted Le Mans.

Half-time explanation follows September ban

Although Coulibaly aimed his celebration at the 700 travelling Monaco supporters rather than the home crowd and apologised after the final whistle, he explained at half-time that the gesture was "a tribute to a friend who had told me to do it."

Nevertheless, the LFP handed 20-year-old team-mate Brunner a four-match ban - including two mandatory games - for making the exact same gesture against Strasbourg in September, even though the forward apologised afterwards and insisted he meant no disrespect. Having defended Brunner at the time while stressing that the club took the incident seriously and hoped it would not be repeated, head coach Filipe Luis is now expected to speak with Coulibaly.

Late leveller denies rotated visitors

Meeting Le Mans for the first time since sealing the Ligue 2 title with a 2-1 win in May 2013, Luis made seven changes following Thursday's 2-0 Conference League victory over Nordsjaelland. Prior to Coulibaly's fifth career goal for Monaco and second across all competitions this term, Louis Mafouta had a fifth-minute strike disallowed after Dame Gueye's lay-off went out of play, while Matthis Abline and Gueye also saw efforts chalked off for offside.

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Goalkeepers Lukas Hradecky and Kocik traded fine stops to deny Lucas Buades, Lamine Camara, Gueye and Vanderson before Colas struck at the death.

Auxerre test awaits after break

Sunday's stalemate provisionally lifted Monaco into seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings heading into the November international break. While Coulibaly waits to learn whether the LFP will hit him with a multi-match suspension, Luis will use the two-week hiatus to regroup his squad after dropping two late points. Once domestic action resumes on Saturday, November 21, the Principality outfit will welcome Auxerre to the Stade Louis-II.