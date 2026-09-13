Referee Eric Wattellie reportedly noted the incident in his match report. The German striker faced no punishment on the pitch.

The former Dortmund player levelled at 1-1 in the 72nd minute with a spectacular long-range strike, and that proved the final score. During the celebration, he put his hands to his ears in front of Strasbourg's fans, as if he wanted to shout: "I can't hear you!" He then made a gesture with one hand as though he were cutting his throat, still aimed at the home supporters.

Loud jeers and insults from the stands had come first, Brunner later said.

"They spoke about my family, about my mother, about my father. I could see them," the 20-year-old said in the mixed zone, according to L'Equipe. "After the goal, the emotions were intense, especially after a goal like that. I did not want to be disrespectful. It happened in the heat of the moment. I would not say that I regret it, but that was not the message I wanted to send. It was misunderstood. What I wanted to say was: 'What a goal, it's over.'"

When did Paris Brunner move from BVB to AS Monaco?

AS Monaco sit second in the table with ten points from four matches. Brunner has scored three of Monaco's six goals this season. The forward came through at Borussia Dortmund and in 2023 won both the World Cup and European Championship with Germany's Under-17s.

He did not, however, make his breakthrough with Dortmund's first team. He moved to Monaco in the summer of 2024. This summer, he finally seems to have made his sporting breakthrough in the principality.