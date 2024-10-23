MLS Cup Playoffs 2024: Schedule, results, format & how to watch on TV and online

Complete guide to the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, including where to watch every game live.

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs series is here!

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami topped the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles FC were the kings of the Western Conference table, but it's never so simple in the Playoffs. Indeed, with the likes of LA Galaxy, FC Cincinnati and last year's champions Columbus Crew also involved, there is sure to be plenty of excitement.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs series, including the schedule and how to watch matches live.

How to watch the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

Every game in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs is available to watch live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

As well as live coverage of matches, highlights are also available through the MLS Season Pass and via the MLS YouTube channel.

What is the MLS Cup Playoffs 2024 format?

The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs began on October 2022, 2024 and games will run until the MLS Cup final on December 7.

The Wildcard round is followed by Round One, Conference Semi-finals, Conference Finals and finally, the MLS Cup.

In the WIldcard round, two teams from each division play a one-off game to enter Round One. If the game is tied, penalties decide the winner.

In Round One, teams play a best-of-three system, in which games that are tied go to penalties to decide a winner. In this system, two games may be sufficient (if a team wins the first two legs).

From then, in the Conference Semi-finals, finals and MLS Cup, ties are decided by a single match.

Round Date(s) Wildcard Oct 22 - Oct 23 Round One Oct 25 - Nov 10 Conference Semi-finals Nov 23 - Nov 24 Conference Finals Nov 30 - Dec 1 MLS Cup Dec 7

Wildcard Round

Conference Date Match TV channel Eastern Oct 22 Montreal 2-2 Atlanta United (4-5P) Apple TV Western Oct 23 Vancouver Whitecaps vs Portland Timbers Apple TV

Round One

Eastern Conference

Team 1 Agg. Team 2 Leg 1 Leg 2 Leg 3 Inter Miami - Atlanta United Oct 25 Nov 2 Nov 9 Columbus Crew - New York Red Bulls Oct 29 Nov 3 Nov 10 FC Cincinnati - New York City FC Oct 28 Nov 2 Nov 9

Western Conference

Team 1 Agg. Team 2 Leg 1 Leg 2 Leg 3 Los Angeles FC - TBC Oct 27 Nov 3 Nov 8 LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids Oct 26 Nov 1 Nov 9 Real Salt Lake - Minnesota United Oct 29 Nov 2 Nov 8 Seattle Sounders - Houston Dynamo Oct 28 Nov 3 Nov 10

Conference Semi-finals

Eastern Conference

Team 1 Match Team 2 TBC Nov 23/24 TBC TBC Nov 23/24 TBC

Western Conference

Team 1 Match Team 2 TBC Nov 23/24 TBC TBC Nov 23/24 TBC

Conference Finals

Conference Date Match Eastern Nov 30/Dec 1 TBC Western Nov 30/Dec 1 TBC

MLS Cup 2024

Date Match Kick-off time TV channel Dec 7 Eastern Conference final winner vs Western Conference final winner 4 pm ET Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS

The 2024 MLS Cup match will be played on December 7, 2024, with a kick-off time scheduled for 4 pm ET.

The winning teams from the Conference finals will face off against each other live on Apple TV.

Useful links