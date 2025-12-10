How to watch today’s Missouri vs Illinois NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Missouri Tigers will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini to start the pivotal NCAAW game on December 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Tigers have a 5-1 home record and are seventh in the SEC in defensive rebounding, averaging 25.8 per game, led by Shannon Dowell's 6.7 per game. Illinois, on the other hand, has a perfect record of 8-0 when making fewer turnovers than its opponents, making just 11.8 turnovers per game, and is 1-1 on the road.

The Fighting Illini score 5.3 made threes per game, which is much less than the 8.5 Missouri allows, while Missouri makes 6.8 threes per game, which is 1.9 higher than the 4.9 threes Illinois normally permits.

Missouri Tigers vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Date and tip-off time

The Missouri Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will meet in an epic NCAAW game on December 10, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Date December 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mizzou Arena Location Columbia, Missouri

How to watch Missouri Tigers vs Illinois Fighting Illini on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Missouri Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini live on:

TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Missouri Tigers team news

Grace Slaughter leads the scoring with 18.9 points per game, shooting 80.0% from the free-throw line and 45.3% from the field.

Shannon Dowell provides 2.5 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game, including 0.9 offensive and 7.0 defensive.

Jordana Reisma averages 12.0 points, 1.5 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game, shooting 54.8%.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Berry Wallace is shooting 51.4% from the field and a remarkable 90.2% from the free-throw line while averaging 17.8 points per game.

Cearah Parchment contributes 8.3 rebounds per game, comprising 6.0 defensive and 2.3 offensive rebounds.

Destiny Jackson limits turnovers to 2.0 per game while contributing 4.9 assists in 28.8 minutes per game.

Missouri Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini head-to-head record

Illinois and Missouri have traded momentum over the years based on their five prior head-to-head encounters, creating a close battle. Illinois has won three of the previous five games, including a thrilling 80-77 victory on December 22, 2024, and a commanding 97-73 victory in 2023, demonstrating their ability to seize the initiative when their offense is executing well.

However, Missouri has also demonstrated the ability to put up strong performances, as evidenced by its close 81-78 victory in 2020 and its 93-71 victory in 2022.

The majority of these games have ended in either suspenseful finishes or blowout victories, indicating that the outcome frequently depends on whose team establishes rhythm early. Given the recent success of both teams in the rivalry, crucial possessions and late-game play may be crucial in this game once more.