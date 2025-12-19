How to watch Mississippi State vs Memphis NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are scheduled to battle against the Memphis Tigers to start the pivotal NCAAM game on December 20, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

Mississippi State has a slightly higher average of 79.5 points per game than Memphis, which scores 75.1 points per game. The Bulldogs have a 45.0% field goal percentage compared to Memphis' 42.2%, although Memphis allows fewer points per game (76.9) than Mississippi State (78.5).

Memphis has been averaging 13.7 assists per game compared to Mississippi State's 13.0, while Mississippi State averages 37.5 rebounds per game compared to Memphis' 32.8.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Memphis Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Memphis Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Memphis Tigers in a thrilling NCAAM game on December 20, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

Date December 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Humphrey Coliseum Location Starkville, Mississippi

How to watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Memphis Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Memphis Tigers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news

Josh Hubbard is shooting 80.6% from the free-throw line and 42.6% from the field while averaging 21.6 points per game.

Quincy Ballard averages 6.8 rebounds per game, comprising 5.3 defensive and 1.6 offensive rebounds.

Amier Ali shoots 40.0% from the floor and averages 4.0 points, 0.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Memphis Tigers team news

Dug McDaniel is shooting 37.7% from the field and an outstanding 91.9% from the free-throw line while averaging 14.5 points per game.

Julius Thedford averages 5.1 rebounds per game, comprising 2.7 defensive and 2.4 offensive rebounds.

Quante Berry shoots 45.3% from the field and contributes 7.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs and Memphis Tigers head-to-head record

Mississippi State seems to have the advantage going into this game based on their most recent head-to-head encounter. On December 21, 2024, the Bulldogs defeated Memphis 79–66, demonstrating their ability to manage the game with a reliable offense and strong defense.

Memphis will need better execution and scoring balance to reduce the gap this time, while Mississippi State may try to enforce a similar physical style and tempo if that performance is any indicator.