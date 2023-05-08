Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Millwall and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship in the USA, as well as the kick-off time and team news.

Millwall are set to take on Blackburn Rovers in their final Championship fixture at The Den on Monday.

It's a must-win game for both Millwall and Blackburn Rovers who are aiming for a play-offs spot. Three points on Monday will guarantee Millwall a place in the play-offs. For Blackburn, even if they win the match, their qualification will depend on Sunderland and West Brom's results as the Blue and Whites have a '-3' goal difference.

Millwall are on the back of a 3-2 win over Blackpool, Blackburn were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town in their last match.

Kick-off time

Game: Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers Date: May 8, 2023 Kick-off: 10 am EDT Venue: The Den

How to watch Millwall vs Blackburn Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & streaming options

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV

In the United States (USA) it can be streamed via ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Team news & squad

Millwall team news

There are no injury concerns in the Millwall squad ahead of their final league fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

Gary Rowett could make some changes in the lineup as Dan McNamara is likely to return to the right wing-back position replacing Shackleton.

Millwall possible XI: Long; Leonard, Hutchinson, Cooper; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Styles; Flemming, Bradshaw, Watmore

Position Players Goalkeepers: Long, Trueman, Bialkowski Defenders: McNamara, Wallace, Hutchinson, Cooper, Malone Midfielders: Evans, Mitchell, Flemming, Shackleton, Leonard, Saville, Honeyman, Esse Forwards: Burke, Bradshaw, Watmore, Bennett, Voglsammer, Emakhu

Blackburn Rovers team news

There is good news from the Blackburn camp as manager Jon Dahl Tomasson confirmed the return of Sam Gallagher to the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. Bradley Dack is doubtful for the clash due to injury.

Blackburn Rovers Possible XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Pickering; Travis, A. Wharton; Thomas, Szmodics, Brereton-Diaz; Dolan

Position Players Goalkeepers Kaminski, Pears, Hilton Defenders Phillips, Ayala, Wharton, Mola, Pickering, Edun, Brittain, Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Carter. Midfielders Travis, Garrett, A. Wharton, Szmodics. Forwards Dolan, Thomas, Hedges, Diaz, Gallagher, Vale.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition October 2022 Blackburn 2-1 Millwall Championship March 2022 Blackburn 0-0 Millwall Championship August 2021 Millwall 1-1 Blackburn Championship March 2021 Millwall 0-2 Blackburn Championship December 2020 Blackburn 2-1 Millwall Championship

