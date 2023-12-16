Mexico vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Mexico and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United Airlines Field in Los Angeles will bear witness to an international friendly game between Mexico and Colombia on Saturday.

While El Tri made it through to the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals by beating Honduras on penalties last month, Colombia will be looking to remain unbeaten after a run of 12 games without tasting a defeat this year.

In the 2024 Copa America, Mexico are grouped alongside Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica; whereas Los Cafeteros will have their task cut out against Brazil, Paraguay and either Costa Rica or Honduras.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

The international friendly match between Mexico and Colombia will be played at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 7 pm ET on December 16 in the United States (US).

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, UniMas and TUDN.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

As Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa suffers from a shoulder injury, Jose Antonio Rodriguez of Tijuana is likely to step in.

Head coach Jaime Lozano has named as many as 15 uncapped players for the friendly - Guillermo Martinez, Ivan Lopez, Bryan Gonzalez, Dieter Villalpando, Andres Montano and Rodrigo Lopez to name a few.

In fact, the most experienced player in Cesar Huerta has just five caps to his name.

Mexico possible XI: Rodriguez; Garcia, Olivas, Fernandez, Campos; Lira, Cortizo; Dominguez, Gonzalez, Govea; Huerta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, J. Gonzalez Defenders: Olivas, Campos, Chavez, Fernandez, Garcia, Huescas, Orozco, Pena Midfielders: A. Gonzalez, Govea, Lira, Cortizo, Dominguez, R. Lopez, Montano, Villapando Forwards: Huerta, B. Gonzalez, I. Lopez, Martinez

Colombia team news

Yet to play to feature for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 Saudi League, but making the bench in last weekend's 1-0 friendly win against Venezuela on the international stage, David Ospina (128) is the most experienced player in the Colombia squad.

Roger Martinez is next in line with 26 international caps, while no other player has made more than eight appearances for the national team among those named for the friendly.

Jimer Fory, Jader Quinones and Alejandro Rodriguez are in line for their international debuts.

Colombia possible XI: Ospina; J. Mosquera, Llinas, Reyes, Tanton; Ruiz, Campuzano, Gomez; Martinez, Hernandez, H. Mosquera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Montero, Rodriguez Defenders: Llinas, J. Mosquera, Reyes, Tanton, Velasquez, Vera Midfielders: Campuzano, Ruiz, S. Gomez, Catano, Silva, Quinones, Fory Forwards: Martinez, Hernandez, Cambindo, A. Gomez, H. Mosquera, Poveda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mexico and Colombia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 27, 2022 Mexico 2-3 Colombia International Friendlies February 29, 2012 Mexico 0-2 Colombia International Friendlies September 7, 2010 Mexico 1-0 Colombia International Friendlies September 30, 2009 Mexico 1-2 Colombia International Friendlies August 21, 2007 Colombia 1-0 Colombia International Friendlies

Useful links