Messi is No.10 again! Coupe de France reshuffle sees PSG stars swap numbers as Leo claims his famous shirt

Paris Saint Germain star Leo Messi will switch back to his signature No.10 for his side's Coupe de France clash with Marseille on Wednesday.

Messi to wear iconic number

Neymar to switch to no. 11

Full strength lineup for French Cup clash

WHAT HAPPENED? French Cup rules require all players to wear numbers between 1-11. And with usual no. 10 Neymar agreeing to switch to no. 11, Messi will wear his iconic number in the round of 16, PSG confirmed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some of PSG's squad have opted to take some odd numbers, with centre-midfielder Danilo Pereira wearing No. 9, and Vitinha taking No. 7. PSG have put out an otherwise strong lineup, with Sergio Ramos also returning from injury for the contest.

WHAT THEY SAID?: PSG manager Christophe Galtier admitted that it would be an emotional contest as PSG and Marseille face off on Wednesday:

"Management of your emotions comes with experience," Galtier said in a press conference. "We have already played this sort of match enough to avoid any surprises.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winner will hope to lead PSG to a French Cup win over a strong Marseille side.