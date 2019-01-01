Messi misses Barcelona training for Barcelona ahead of Real Betis clash

After head coach Ernesto Valverde pointed to training as key for determining the star's status, he missed out on the public session

Lionel Messi has missed training ahead of their game against , putting his status for the match in doubt.

Messi has been working his way back from a calf injury sustained after returning late to the Barca pre-season following his efforts with in the Copa America.

He was not ready in time for Barca’s opener against , which saw a late goal from Aritz Aduriz deliver a surprise 1-0 defeat to the Liga champions.

With Barca looking to bounce back from that defeat, and with Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele nursing injuries, there was hope Messi would be ready to return to the lineup against Betis.

However, the Barca talisman may well be missing again after he did not take part in full training Saturday.

While he took part in some sessions during the week, Messi was not among the squad on the eve of the clash at Camp Nou. He was also not training with the injured players during the public session available to media.

In his earlier news conference, Barca head coach Ernesto Valverde had reiterated the club’s stance they would not take any risks with their talisman and pointed to training as key to seeing if he would feature against Betis.

"We won't take any risk with Messi,” Valverde said. “We must wait to see him in the training session to check if he is ready."

Barca are expected to release their squad for the Betis match later on Saturday, and it is unclear whether Messi will make the group.

Even if he does make the team, it is unlikely he will be able to feature for more than an hour in the contest.

The star man has not featured in any match since Argentina's third-place contest against in the Copa America, which featured Messi picking up a red card.

Barca will be hoping for anything from their talisman, as his absence leaves a massive gap in their attack.

Messi scored 36 Liga goals last season and added 13 assists as he helped guide the club to yet another league title.

They also be without Dembele, who is sidelined five weeks with a hamstring problem, and possibly Suarez, who came off in the first half against Athletic with a calf injury.