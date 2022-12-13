Argentina suffered a scare in the early stages of Argentina's World Cup semi-final clash as Lionel Messi appeared to pick up a knock.

Messi seen holding hamstring early on

Attacker able to continue

Went on to score and get two assists

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star was spotted holding his hamstring early on in the clash against Croatia. The talisman was able to stay on for the whole game and went on to open the scoring with a penalty before setting up one more as his side won 3-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is now the World Cup's joint-highest scorer on five goals alongside France's Kylian Mbappe. The attacker is determined to go all the way to win the competition this year in what will be his final campaign with the national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The South American side will go on to meet either France or Morocco in the final on December 18.