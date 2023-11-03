Another billionaire to join Man Utd bid? Mercedes F1 boss reveals talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid takeover but admits being a Pep Guardiola fan could be a problem

Toto Wolff, the head of the Mercedes F1 team, has suggested that he may join Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to purchase a stake in Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolff said he was open to the idea of joining the investment group which is poised to take a 25 percent stake in the club and reportedly take over the management of United's sporting operations.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Jim has shared the trajectory with me," Wolff told the Press Association ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix. “I very much respect his values and we trust each other. If we felt it would make sense to be part of the investment group then I would certainly look at it. If I felt I could contribute then I would consider joining him at Manchester United.”

But the Austrian did light-heartedly suggest one obstacle to his involvement. "I'm a Premier League fan. I think it's the toughest environment. I'm a Pep Guardiola fan, so I guess that's not compatible!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe and Wolff became co-owners of the Mercedes F1 team in 2020 and have struck up a close relationship. Ratcliffe's involvement is just one of many interests the billionaire hold across a range of sports and it is intriguing to see if any come to influence his strategy if and when he begins to overhaul United's creaking performance structures.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The beleaguered Red Devils start November very much at the back of the grid in the race for a top four spot as they visit Fulham on Saturday.