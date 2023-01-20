Memphis Depay completes €3m move to Atletico Madrid as Barcelona secure Yannick Carrasco transfer option

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement worth €3 million (£2.63m) for Memphis Depay, which includes an option for Yannick Carrasco.

WHAT HAPPENED? The move sees Depay move to Catalonia on a permanent transfer, after Atletico were left searching for offensive options following the loan departure of Joao Felix to Chelsea. Barca, meanwhile, have secured the option of a 'preferential purchase' of Atleti winger Yannick Carrasco as part of the deal, which could see the Belgian make the switch the other way in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Friday's announcement comes after it was revealed the two clubs had reached an agreement two days earlier, following unsuccessful talks with manager Xavi over the player's future. The move means Depay finally secures his long sought-after move away from Barcelona, having made four appearances all campaign following rejected moves to Newcastle and Galatasary in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "FC Barcelona and Club Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Memphis Depay for the fee of 3 million euros plus one million in variables," a statement read on Barca's website. "The agreement includes a preferential but not compulsory purchase option for the player Yannick Carrasco. FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Memphis for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

DID YOU KNOW? Depay is the second-highest goalscorer in Netherlands history with 43 goals, behind only Robin van Persie (50 goals).

WHAT NEXT FOR DEPAY? With the 28-year-old registered as an Atletico player, all that remains is for him to make his debut for his new club, although Saturday's game against Real Valladolid may come too soon for the Dutchman.