'Put your medals on the table!' - Souness' response to Pogba after 'didn't know who he was' barb from Man Utd star

The Liverpool legend has bitten back at the World Cup-winning Frenchman having taken to criticising him on a regular basis in the past

legend Graeme Souness has responded to Paul Pogba’s claims that he had never heard of him when arriving in England, with the midfielder told to “put your medals on the table”.

The outspoken Scot, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell as a player at Anfield before eventually moving into punditry, has taken to criticising the international on a regular basis down the years.

Souness has questioned Pogba’s commitment to the United cause and suggested that he would find the 27-year-old easy to play against.

Article continues below

More teams

That led to a World Cup winner telling United’s official podcast: "I didn’t even know who [Souness] was.

"I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don't know the face but the name [I do].

"Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about ‘Why they did this’ or ‘why they did that’.

"I like to focus on football."

Souness is not overly concerned at Pogba claiming to have never heard of him, despite all that he achieved in his playing days.

He told Sky Sports: “I’m happy with that.”

The 66-year-old could not resist the urge to have another dig at the United star, though, by pointing out that he has the trophy wins behind him to hold his own in any argument.

Souness added: “The oldest thing in football comes to mind – put your medals on the table.”

The former international joined Liverpool from in 1978.

Over the course of six years on Merseyside, Souness won five First Division titles, three League Cups and the European Cup on three occasions.

He went on lift the with the Reds as a manager, while major silverware was also collected as a player or coach during stints at , , and Blackburn.

Pogba has plenty of medals in his own collection, with the Frenchman having graced the very top of the game.

Four titles were claimed at before returning to Old Trafford in 2016 and helping United to League Cup and triumphs.

He was then a talismanic presence for France as they lifted the World Cup in 2018, with an impressive strike recorded in a 4-2 final victory over .

Pogba has, however, attracted criticism throughout his time in and another Liverpool icon, Jamie Carragher, says he needs to take the opinions of others “on the chin”.

He told Sky Sports: “We are quite critical of Paul Pogba but when you are a player you have got to be respectful of certain people with certain opinions at different times. You have to take that criticism on the chin.

“To come out and say he’s never heard of Graeme Souness, I thought was below the belt.”