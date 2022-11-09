Another kiss? Mbappe sends World Cup message after being named in Deschamps' France squad

Kylian Mbappe posted an iconic photo of himself kissing the 2018 World Cup trophy as France gear up for the 2022 tournament.

Mbappe reacted to squad announcement

Recollected prior triumph

Ready to defend title in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Soon after France announced their final squad, which predictably included the Paris Saint-Germain star, he posted to Twitter with a message to fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Always a dream to play the biggest competition with my country," Mbappe wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 World Cup is a chance for Mbappe to put a disappointing Euro 2020 behind him and minimise some of the drama that's followed him at both club and international level of late. He will be expected to start for Didier Deschamps, teaming up with Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema at the head of the French attack.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Mbappe's international career started out with a kiss...

Getty Images

Can he replicate the magic?

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Mbappe will hope another World Cup trophy is just ahead. Les Bleus are among the favourites in Qatar, though Brazil and Argentina could prove difficult obstacles in the knockout rounds.