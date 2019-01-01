May backs Solskjaer for permanent Man Utd job

The Norwegian has won all five of his matches in charge, and his former team-mate would like to see him get the job on a full-time basis

Former Manchester United defender David May has backed caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Since taking over from Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer has led United to five wins in five matches, instilling a new air of optimism around Old Trafford.

The former United striker was appointed manager until the end of the season last month, with high-profile candidates like Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino linked with the full-time job.

But May, who played at Old Trafford between 1994 and 2003, believes his former team-mate has what it takes to lead the Red Devils on a long-term basis.

“Personally I’d love to see Ole get the job. I’ve known him for 20 years and I know that he loves the club so much," May said exclusively to 888sport.

"He also knows what the club is all about. People go on about his record down at Cardiff but no disrespect to them but we’re talking about two very different teams and very different clubs.

"United is a massive job, of course it is, but if you don’t give him a chance you won’t know where he might get them to.

"He’s got them playing the right way and getting results so why not?”

The end of Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year tenure was marred by feuds with players and the club hierarchy, as well as the Portuguese boasting on several occasions about the three Premier League titles he's won in his career.

May believes that the Portuguese brought the focus on himself too frequently, and that the overall health of the club needed to be more of a priority.

"Towards the end it was all about Jose and what he had done in the past. It was all about his records," May continued.

"Manchester United managers have never done that and can you even imagine Sir Alex Ferguson walking down the touchline and holding up three fingers?

"It should all be about Man United and getting the right results. It’s not about managers or an individual. It’s about the club and the team.

"But Jose has gone now. United are playing good, attacking football and everyone is enjoying themselves. It’s as if everybody’s game has risen fifteen per cent since Ole has come in.

"That can only be Ole’s influence and how he is. A cloud has been lifted off the stadium and people are happy and jovial. It’s great to see."

