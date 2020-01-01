Mascherano admits to snubbing Beckham & MLS expansion side Inter Miami for Estudiantes return

The experienced Argentine held discussions regarding a move to Florida, but the former Liverpool and Barcelona star is now back in his homeland

Javier Mascherano admits to having snubbed David Beckham and a move to expansion side Miami in favour of returning to his roots at Estudiantes.

The veteran Argentine finds himself back in his homeland after enjoying a memorable spell in Europe.

He could, however, have taken in one last challenge outside of South America before retracing his steps to where it all began.

Article continues below

More teams

The opportunity was there for Mascherano to join an exciting project in Florida.

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Beckham has pieced together a new franchise in MLS that will be making its bow in the 2020 campaign and former and star Mascherano held discussions about joining the ranks.

The 35-year-old came to the conclusion, though, that he should head back to .

Mascherano told CNN: “I was analysing different offers and the one from MLS seemed very interesting at the time, but in the end I chose to play in Argentina where I started my career.

“It was no secret that I was close to signing for Inter Miami, I mean it was almost a done deal but things can change very quickly and at the end I chose Estudiantes de la Plata.”

Mascherano began his career in Argentina with River Plate.

A brief spell was taken in at Brazilian side Corinthians before starting a European adventure at West Ham.

After later turning out for Liverpool and Barcelona, Mascherano headed for Asia and Hebei Fortune.

He is now back in familiar surroundings at Estudiantes and has been joined in La Plata by former international team-mate Marcos Rojo, who has completed a short-term loan switch from Premier League giants Manchester United.

They will be hoping to put their collective experience to good use and make a positive impression in their homeland.

Mascherano is approaching the end of his playing career, but the versatile performer is not prepared to start slowing down just yet.

He has graced the very top of the game, winning league titles and crowns with Barca while also becoming the most-capped player in Argentine history – with 147 outings taken in for his country.

There will be a desire on his part to add to his medal collection with Estudiantes before the day comes to hang up his boots.